Garfield Michael Springer
Garfield Michael Springer entered eternal life on Monday, June 1, 2020, at sunrise. Born October 21, 1957. He is the 4th child and second son of Garfield Springer and Finis L. Williamson. Garfield Michael was preceded in death by his father, Garfield Springer; paternal and maternal grandparents; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Michael leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Finis L. Springer; seven siblings, Julia (Ken Spiller), Carlton (Kathy), Dominique (Xavier Pruitt), Pearlette, Daniel (Jeanette), John (Valerie), and Andrew (June) Springer; 38 nieces and nephews; 4 aunts, 3 uncles, close friends Shep Brown and Francise Brown; many cousins, and a multitude of friends, including the New York Metropolitan Opera House. Visitation Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at SS. Monica & Luke Catholic Church, 640 Rhode Island St., Gary, IN 46402. Memorials may be made to SS. Monica & Luke Soup Kitchen.



Published in Post-Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
JUN
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
SS. Monica & Luke Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
To Mrs. Finis Springer and the Springer Family. So sorry for your loss. May God comfort you during this hour of sadness.
Patricia Fointno
Friend
June 4, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Christopher Joseph
June 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
james edwards
Family
June 4, 2020
My deepest condolences to Michaels family. Michael was a true gentlemen in every sense of the word and I truly enjoyed our working relationship. I will miss him dearly. His friend John Flaherty, Sr.
John Flaherty, Sr.
Coworker
June 4, 2020
Sending deepest sympathies to the family of Garfield Michael Springer. I work at the Met and saw him regularly when I attended performances and he was always so friendly and warm. He was great at his job and was a wonderful representative of the Met, helpful and pleasant to the audience members and staff alike. My sincere condolences to all.
Paul Cremo
Coworker
June 4, 2020
Malinda Dunn
Coworker
June 4, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Malinda Dunn
June 4, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 4, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Beth Wade
June 4, 2020
Garfield is a cherished colleague for the Met Opera Ushers Shop. He mentored many newly hired extra Ushers over the years. I enjoyed my jokes/jabs with him. He will be sorely missed. A great loss for us.
Peter Valdes- Usher for 43years.
Peter Valdes
Coworker
June 4, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Serafina Martino
June 4, 2020
Ive been blessed! Moving to NYC to chase the dream to sing at The Metropolitan Opera Opera was very lonely at times. Becoming an usher gave me a new family, Mr Michel always had a positive word for me he was the first person I was able to show my contract to sing after I received it from the stage door. I came out after I got dressed for my first opera and showed him my outfit he said thats the side of the stage you belong on Represent! Someone broke into my dads truck and I was hurt because they stole my dads glasses and some other things out of the truck, Mr Michael took daddies truck to his house to NJ and parked it in his garage and Brought it to me and carried it back whenever I need it. He never took a dollar and always tried to give me money cause he said I know how hard it is. Im so glad he made it home to live out his finale days with his family. I thanked him on the phone a few days ago he told me he was glad to know that he did some good. He worked two jobs often not having but few hours of sleep so take your rest Mr Michael Im going to Represent I appreciate you. We will miss you at The Metropolitan Opera.
With love
Tshombe Selby
tshombe selby
Friend
