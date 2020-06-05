Garfield Michael Springer entered eternal life on Monday, June 1, 2020, at sunrise. Born October 21, 1957. He is the 4th child and second son of Garfield Springer and Finis L. Williamson. Garfield Michael was preceded in death by his father, Garfield Springer; paternal and maternal grandparents; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Michael leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Finis L. Springer; seven siblings, Julia (Ken Spiller), Carlton (Kathy), Dominique (Xavier Pruitt), Pearlette, Daniel (Jeanette), John (Valerie), and Andrew (June) Springer; 38 nieces and nephews; 4 aunts, 3 uncles, close friends Shep Brown and Francise Brown; many cousins, and a multitude of friends, including the New York Metropolitan Opera House. Visitation Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at SS. Monica & Luke Catholic Church, 640 Rhode Island St., Gary, IN 46402. Memorials may be made to SS. Monica & Luke Soup Kitchen.
Published in Post-Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.