Ive been blessed! Moving to NYC to chase the dream to sing at The Metropolitan Opera Opera was very lonely at times. Becoming an usher gave me a new family, Mr Michel always had a positive word for me he was the first person I was able to show my contract to sing after I received it from the stage door. I came out after I got dressed for my first opera and showed him my outfit he said thats the side of the stage you belong on Represent! Someone broke into my dads truck and I was hurt because they stole my dads glasses and some other things out of the truck, Mr Michael took daddies truck to his house to NJ and parked it in his garage and Brought it to me and carried it back whenever I need it. He never took a dollar and always tried to give me money cause he said I know how hard it is. Im so glad he made it home to live out his finale days with his family. I thanked him on the phone a few days ago he told me he was glad to know that he did some good. He worked two jobs often not having but few hours of sleep so take your rest Mr Michael Im going to Represent I appreciate you. We will miss you at The Metropolitan Opera.

With love

Tshombe Selby

tshombe selby

Friend