Garrett Webb, age 81, born August 23, 1939, in Indianola, Mississippi to the proud parents of Fannin and Zerlee (Bush) Webb. Garrett gave his life to the Lord at an early age. He graduated from Gentry High School class of 1959. He worked for Ford Motor Company for 35 years as a assemblyman until he retired in 1996. He was a faithful member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church until his health begin to fail. On Friday, September 11, 2020 at Methodist Southlake Hospital in Merrillville, Indiana Garrett answered the call from the Lord to eternal rest. He is preceded in death by his parents Fannin and Zerlee Webb, caring aunt and uncle Sudie B. and Garrett Webb Sr., and son Garrett Webb Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory loving and devoted wife Ophelia H. Webb, son Kevin Alexandra (Rossanne) Webb of Arlington, TN special daughters Gloria Darden of Tempe, AZ and Lisa Smith of Gary, IN, Godchildren Dr. Yolanda (Troy) Resse of Milwaukee, WI, Stephanie Rainge of Seabrook, TX and Rodney (Andrea) Rainge of Savannah, TX; 3 brothers William Webb of Gary, IN; Ervin Webb of Plano TX, and John Davis of Indianola, MS; 2 sisters Sudie (Robert) Howard of Covington, GA and Mary Frances Shepard of West Point, MS; best friend Eddie "Soul Brother" Smith of Gary, Indiana; special brother-in-law Willie Shepard of Shaw, MS; 7 grandchildren; 3 great grand children and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, September 18, 2020 from 12-8:00PM. with family hour from 6-7:00PM at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Ave. Funeral Services Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00PM at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church 1741 Fillmore Street. Rev. Isaac Culver, Jr. officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.