Gary W. Deskins age 70 passed away on August 6, 2019 at home in Merrillville, IN. He was born on October 14, 1948 to Roy and Marie Deskins in Dante, Virginia. A 1966 graduate of Lew Wallace High School. He was an employee of Ford Motor Co (Chicago Stamping Plant) in Ford Heights, IL for over 51 years. Gary enjoyed sports, traveling, movies and loved experiencing different types of food. He accepted Christ at an early age. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws. He leaves to cherish his loving memories, wife Glynis L. Deskins, and a host of sisters-in-laws, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Saturday, August 10, 2019 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Family hour 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. Funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at The Church Of God in Christ. Inc. 5718 West 9th Ave. Bishop B. A. Sanders officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery Merrillville, IN Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in the Post Tribune from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019