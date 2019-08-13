Geneva Reed, known to family and friends as Lucy, age 79, of Hobart, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.



She was married to Joseph Reed for 46 years who preceded death.



Lucy was born December 29,1939 to Carl and Mae Miller in Beech Grove, TN. She was the youngest of 12 children: Pearl Miller, Mildred Hatmaker, Jewell Stone, Luke Miller ,Clarence Miller, Earl Miller, Eugene Miller, Ralph Miller, Charles Miller, Carl Jr Miller who all preceded her in death and Bob (Wanda) Miller of Rocky Top, TN who survives.



Also preceding Lucy in death was Buffy, her beloved dog and best friend of 17 years.



Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Glenda (Jim) Dennison of Virginia Beach, VA, Melinda Reed of Hobart and Vicki (Robert) Kennedy of Hobart; grandchildren Courtney (Levi) Buchanan of Tbilisi, Republic of Georgia, Kristen (fiancé Dakotah Yokum) Kennedy of Hobart, Paul Roop of Hobart and great grandson Connor Buchanan of Tbilisi, Republic of Georgia; sisters-in-law Jean Reed, Lucy Reed; brother-in-law, Bill (Barbara) Reed and nephew James (Judy) Stone and many other loving family members.



A beloved Mom, Mamaw and Great Mamaw, her best times were spent with family. She loved working her jigsaw puzzles, collecting cat figurines and eating at Cracker Barrel.



She was a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church of New Chicago up until her illness prevented her from being there.



Services for Lucy will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m at First Baptist Church of New Chicago, 401 Huber Blvd., Hobart, with Pastor Jerry Stepp and Rev. Don Good officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart. Please call (219) 942-2109 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019