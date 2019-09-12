|
Geneva Stewart-Thompson was born December 22, 1934 to John & Teresa Stewart in Macon Mississippi Geneva was the ninth of 11 children born in this union. Geneva accepted Christ at an early age in Macon, later relocating to Gary, Indiana in 1956 along with her two children Evie & Lorenzo. After relocating to Gary Geneva united with the Christian Valley MBC under the leadership of C.H. Taylor. Geneva united in Holy Matrimony with William Thompson. Geneva is preceded in Death by her parents John & Teresa, husband William Thompson, all 10 of her siblings, son Lorenzo Stewart. She leaves to cherish her memory Daughter Evie (Billy) Moore, Grandchildren Anthony (Chivanda) Goffin, Lorenzo Moore, Christy Stewart; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as special friends. Wake Saturday September 14,2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m all services at True Faith Church 400 W. 25 Th Ave Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019