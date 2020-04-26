|
age 80 passed away April 14, 2020 and was born March 29, 1940 in Marion, Ohio to the late George & Grace Spinks. She attended Norcling High School. Genevieve was employed at American Bridge as a welder. She enjoyed figure skating in her spare time. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Stewart Ellis Andrews, only child Gregory Andrews; three brothers George Spinks Jr., Robert Spinks and Chester Spinks; two sisters Thelma Norris and Diane Spinks. She leaves to cherish her memories granddaughter Ta'Shika Andrews; grandson Brandon Andrews; great grandson Nehemiah Andrews all of Gary, IN; six sisters Minnie Pointer of Las Vegas, NV, Georgianna (John) McCullough of Dayton, OH, Delores Brim, Grace Spinks of Baltimore MD and Dorothy Poole of Marion, OH; special nephew Robert Harris of Gary, IN; special niece Teressa Manna of Gary, IN; special family friends Barbara Rodgers, Leona Clark and Darren Barnes all of Gary, IN and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday April 28, 2020 from 9-12 noon with funeral services to follow at 12 noon. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Rev. R. E. Robinson officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Live stream on Facebook @ Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020