Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Genevieve Andrews Obituary
age 80 passed away April 14, 2020 and was born March 29, 1940 in Marion, Ohio to the late George & Grace Spinks. She attended Norcling High School. Genevieve was employed at American Bridge as a welder. She enjoyed figure skating in her spare time. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Stewart Ellis Andrews, only child Gregory Andrews; three brothers George Spinks Jr., Robert Spinks and Chester Spinks; two sisters Thelma Norris and Diane Spinks. She leaves to cherish her memories granddaughter Ta'Shika Andrews; grandson Brandon Andrews; great grandson Nehemiah Andrews all of Gary, IN; six sisters Minnie Pointer of Las Vegas, NV, Georgianna (John) McCullough of Dayton, OH, Delores Brim, Grace Spinks of Baltimore MD and Dorothy Poole of Marion, OH; special nephew Robert Harris of Gary, IN; special niece Teressa Manna of Gary, IN; special family friends Barbara Rodgers, Leona Clark and Darren Barnes all of Gary, IN and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday April 28, 2020 from 9-12 noon with funeral services to follow at 12 noon. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Rev. R. E. Robinson officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Live stream on Facebook @ Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020
