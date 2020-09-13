Age 95, of Valparaiso, passed away on Monday, September 7th. She was born on January 3, 1925 in Humaco, Puerto Rico to Ignacio Almodovar Vega and Sabina Flecha Flecha. She worked for Gary Methodist Hospital for approximately nine (9) years.



She was a devoted wife and mother, who enjoyed cooking, crocheting and sewing. She was a member of the Spanish Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses in Crown Point, Indiana. Genoveva was a kind and loving person to everyone and will be always known for her beautiful smile and laughter.



Genoveva Lozada is survived by her 2 sons Ruben L. Lozado of Crown Point and Samuel (Janice) Lozada of Portage, one daughter Aida (Henry) Lugo McAllister of Valparaiso; 2 grandchildren Samuel Vincent Lozada and Ruben John Lozada; and 4 great grandchildren Dejaleen Lozada, Analya Lozada, Ruben John Lozada and Anastasia Lozada.



There will be no visitation. Burial services at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73rd Ave. Merrillville, IN.





