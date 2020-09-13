1/1
Genoveva Lozada
1925 - 2020
Age 95, of Valparaiso, passed away on Monday, September 7th. She was born on January 3, 1925 in Humaco, Puerto Rico to Ignacio Almodovar Vega and Sabina Flecha Flecha. She worked for Gary Methodist Hospital for approximately nine (9) years.

She was a devoted wife and mother, who enjoyed cooking, crocheting and sewing. She was a member of the Spanish Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses in Crown Point, Indiana. Genoveva was a kind and loving person to everyone and will be always known for her beautiful smile and laughter.

Genoveva Lozada is survived by her 2 sons Ruben L. Lozado of Crown Point and Samuel (Janice) Lozada of Portage, one daughter Aida (Henry) Lugo McAllister of Valparaiso; 2 grandchildren Samuel Vincent Lozada and Ruben John Lozada; and 4 great grandchildren Dejaleen Lozada, Analya Lozada, Ruben John Lozada and Anastasia Lozada.

There will be no visitation. Burial services at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73rd Ave. Merrillville, IN.


Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
September 12, 2020
In loving memory of Geneva Lozada.She will always be remembered to me as a beautiful women who was so loving with that beautiful smile and laugh. Please accept my deepest condolences to each and everyone of the Lozada family.
Elena Bernal
Friend
September 10, 2020
Mis sentidos pesame para toda la familia y mucha fortaleza. I will always cherish the loving memories of Geneva. She loved and cared for everyone especially family. My daughter, Stefanie and I loved her dearly. You are at peace now.
Liliana Lugo
Family
