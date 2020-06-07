George Anders
Made his transition to Glory on June 1, 2020. He accepted Christ at an early age.

George was a graduate of Gary, IN Theodore Roosevelt High School Class of 1953. George was lovingly known as Yodee by everyone.

Yodee was a mentor and advocate for young people, he hosted Centralville Dance Hall. Yodee was the founder and State Director of Midtown Biddy Basketball of Indiana. Yodee collaborated with Baseball, Steel City Football and the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Programs in Gary, IN.

George was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Beaulah Bereantha Anders. He was the youngest of ten children (all deceased) Paul, Milton, Harry, Pearl, Beaulah, Barbara, Blanche, Alice and Dorothy.

George leave to cherish his memories (ex-wife) Blannell, to this union one child: Elvei (Bruce-decd.) Preceded in death by his wife Juanita, to this union

four children: Andre' (Kea), Ava (William), Angie,

Alan (Jennifer). Many grandchildren and

great-grandchildren; also, a host of family and friends.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

