age 82 passed away Thursday November 14, 2019. He was born to the late Claiborne Bernard and Sallie Hall Bernard in Vicksburg, MS. George proudly served in the United States Air Force. He worked at the Bud company, General Refactory and Tri-State. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Charlotte Levy and Willie Mae Benard. George is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Frances; three children Carol Bailey, Robert (Stacy) Benard and Valerie Benard; two sisters Sandra Belfield and Mary (Tommie) Robinson; three brother Claiborne (Priscilla) Bernard, Charles Hall and Robert Benard; three grandchildren Devon Hale, Anisha Sparks and Robert Benard and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday November 22, 2019 from 9-1:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019