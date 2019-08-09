Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church
977 Chase Street
George Cook Obituary
George Cook "DIP" age 64 was born November 29, 1954 in Gary, Indiana to the late Sidney and LeAnna Cook. Graduate from Roosevelt High School class of 1974. He was a Member of Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church under the leadership of Rev. Charles Adams Jr. George retired from US Steel Mill as Coil Operator after many years. He is preceded in death by his parents Sidney and LeAnna Cook; brothers Ronald and Leon Cook and granddaughter Sa'Riyah Barker. He leaves to cherish his fond and loving memories wife Jessica R. Cook, 5 daughters,1 son-in law, 6 grandchildren, 5 sisters, 1 brother, closest friend Fredrick Nickelson and LeRoy Henderson and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 12:00 noon -8:00p.m. with family hours from 6-8:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Avenue. Funeral Services Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church 977 Chase Street. Rev. Charles Adams Officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
