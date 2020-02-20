Home

Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
George Harper
George Edward Harper

George Edward Harper Obituary
Age 62; July 23, 1957 - February 8, 2020. George Edward Harper graduated from West Side High School in 1975. He worked at US Steel, was highly skilled as an auto mechanic and auto body repair work. He was a faithful member of Resurrection House Baptist Church of NWI. He is preceded in death by parents John Nathan, Sr. and Walterene Harper; 2 sisters Deborah and Gwendolyn; 4 brothers, Brian Jay, James Homer, Tommie Louise, and John Nathan, Junior. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted and loving finance' Anna Smith; 4 children, Jordash, Edward Devon (Nikeya) Harris, Carla (Remon) Irving, and Amber (Michael) Brown; 6 sisters, Carolyn Thomas, Dr. Mary (Cleveland) Agee, Arlene (Lorenzo) King, Roberta (Alfred) Couch, Janice Harper, Janette (Samuel) Harris; 1 brother, Robert (Esther) Harper; 14 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; 14 nieces and nephews; a special uncle, Nathaniel Terrell and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held on February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST at Glorified Temple Ministries, 900 Arizona St. Gary, IN 46403.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020
