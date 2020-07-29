George F. Royster III gained his heavenly wings surrounded by his family on July 23, 2020. George was born August 28, 1954 to George F. Royster Jr. and ReJohnnie Scott Royster. He was a graduate of West Side High School, Manchester University and Elkhart Institute of Technology. George was the owner and operator of Broadway Dental Laboratory. Preceded in death by his father George F. Royster Jr., mother and father-in-law Willie and Henrietta Farrow. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Sarah , daughter Octavia , loving mother ReJohnnie, sisters Marcia and Iris ; brothers Kyle (Marcene); Brett(Bonita); Rex; Douglas; Lorne (Sabrina) ; brother-in-law Clarence ( Diana); sister-in-law Marietta , uncle Walter and aunt Ruthel along with a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. George infectious personality and laughter will always be remembered. At the family request due to the COVID 19 services for George F. Royster III will be private. Family solicits your continued prayers.