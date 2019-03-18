|
George (Sax) Heath age 55 of Gary, In passed away March 8,2019. George attended Roosevelt High School.He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving children Jarod Heath Sr., Jakhara Heath, and Kyron Byrd Sr. Grandchildren Jarod Heath Jr., Ja'Kyiah Heath, Alaina Heath and Kyron Byrd Jr. His sisters Amy (Elwood) Williams, Annette Heath, Mary (Larry) Heath, Vickie (Don) Marshall. Brothers Leroy (Michelle) Heath, Timothy Heath Jr., Peter (Mary) Heath, B.H. Heath,James Heath, Martin Luther Coleman, Sam (Princella) Heath, Michael (Ladwandia) McCeader, Ricky (Yolanda) McCeader, Kenneth McCeader, Dexter Heath, Chris McCeader, Reginald Johnson and a host of nieces, nephew and family and friends. God sister Samerna Riley. Special nieces and nephews, Antoine Anderson Sr., Dion Marshall, Antoine Marshall and Jessica Brooks. Visitation Tuesday March 19,2019 10:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Unity Outreach Ministries 1441 Delaware St. Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 18, 2019