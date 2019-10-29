George O. Johnson, age 92 of Portage, IN passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was born on December 9, 1926 in Cheseapke, OH to Golden and Rosa Belle (Black) Johnson.



George is survived by his daughters, Diana (Larry) Blake and Karen (Robert C.) Johnson; brother, Robert Johnson and sisters, Libby Scott and Patricia Cook; daughter-in-law, Paula Turley; 21 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lou Ann (Coleman) Johnson; son, Ray Johnson; daughter, Gale Johnson-Mislan; grandsons, Eric Mislan and John Jaroll and many brothers and sisters.



George was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was also a member of U.S. Steel Workers Union #1066 and the Indiana Sheriff's Association. George was a veteran of the United States Army and served in World War II. George loved watching Westerns, reading the Bible and going to Meijer's with his granddaughter where everyone knew him there.



A visitation will be held on October 30, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Services will also be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lane, WV 25313. Entombment to follow at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019