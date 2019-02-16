George R. Tallant "Pete", age 85, of Portage passed away Thursday February 14, 2019. George was born June 17 1933 to the late Rector and Beatrice (Graves) Tallant in Murfreesboro, Arkansas. George was a retired carpenter who worked out of Carpenters Local Union #1005. He was a U S Army veteran who served in Korea. George loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a very kind and loving man to all who knew him.George is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Judy; two daughters, Cheryl (Clifford) Campbell of Murfreesboro, AR and Barbara (Norman) Clemens of Kouts; eight grandchildren, Eric and Kelley, Jeremy, Joseph, Justin, George and Kelli, Rachel, Kasey and Bill, and Sarah and Dayton; seven great grandchildren, Kyle, Madison, Abigail, Calvert, Zachari, Kylie, and Josie; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter Carolyn Powell; three brothers, Tally, Bernard and Dillard; two sisters, Elsie Chism and Hopie Martin; his son-in-law, Jim Campbell; and his mother-in-law, Adabelle Grasham.Funeral services will be conducted at 5:00 pm Sunday February 17, 2019 at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Avenue Portage, Indiana 46368 with Chaplain Evonne Carter-Williams officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery 10:00 am Tuesday February 19, 2019. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary