George Robert Thatcher, 103 (July 9, 1916), of Asheville, NC passed away peacefully at home on June 8th, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Eva H. Thatcher, and his son, Jack B. Thatcher of Niles, MI. George is survived by sons, Robert M. and G. Richard Thatcher (Sue) of Asheville, NC; four grandchildren, Kelly Tison (Donnie Swafford) of Arden, NC, Andy Thatcher (Shannon) of San Antonio, TX, Amy Ward (Dwight) of Asheville, NC , and Melissa Pitt (Chris) of Mishawaka, IN; 7 great-grandchildren, Cody Herren (Lauren), Jordan Crowell (Andrew), Tyler Tison (Katie Wilson), Sydne Tison, Jack Thatcher, Michael Thatcher, and Owen Pitt; and one great-great grandchild due to arrive in November.
Mr. Thatcher was a veteran of the Army in WWII, stationed in Panama. He retired from the maintenance department of the Bendix Corporation in South Bend, IN.
He was an avid reader and had many hobbies including wood working and weaving. He was a Ham Radio operator for over 60 years, and was a member of the Western Carolina Amateur Radio Society.
After moving to Asheville in 1979 from Three Oaks, MI, he and his wife Eva were volunteers at the NC Arboretum for many years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the N.C. Arboretum, or to Four Seasons Foundation, 221 N. Main St., Hendersonville, NC 28792 or online at www.FourSeasonsFdn.org.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.