George W. Lyles was born to Robert and Rena Lyles on April 29, 1986. He was full of life and laughter. There was never a moment you didn't see George enjoying life and smiling not matter what he faced. On March 18,2019 George answered the call of the Lord to come home. He is preceded in death by his mother Rena Lyles , Grandparents and other close relatives. He leaves to cherish his memories his father Robert L. Lyles Jr, sisters Shalonda (Willie) Allen, Joi East, Rena Robinson brother Robert L Lyles III and a host of nieces nephews and close family and friends. All Services Saturday March 30, 2019 Wake 9:00a.m. Funeral 11:00a.m. at True Light Fellowship 1257 N. Cline Ave Griffith,In. Professional Services rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019