Georgia Eddie
1946 - 2020
Evangelist Georgia Eddie was born on July 5, 1946 in Mercer, TN to the late Arbra Morrow Sr. and Odessie Cobb-Morrow. She was known for her many talents, cooking and being a seamstress. She was called home in the early morning of Monday, November 23, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Ulysses Eddie, brothers Roosevelt and Arbra Morrow Jr. and grandson Charles Wood III. She leaves to cherish her memory her four children Charles (Shalonda) Wood Jr., Kevin (Brandy) Wood, Monique (Walter) Hill and Eugene Eddie; siblings, Odessa (Fennon)Harbin, Bryan and Ansel Morrow. 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren , and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday December 4, 2020 from 9:00 am-11am with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. at New Mt. Moriah M.B. Church. 1917 Carolina St. Rev. W.N. Reed, Pastor. Officiating Elder Bernard Glover. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Mt. Moriah M.B. Church
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Mt. Moriah M.B. Church
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
