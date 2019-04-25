|
Georgia Ola (Proctor) Edwards age 75 of Gary,In peacefully transitioned from labor to reward on April 16,2019.She was a dedicated and faithful member of Pinnacle of Faith Church Of God in Christ. She was also a graduate of the Roosevelt High school class of 1961. Preceded in death by father Jesse Albert Proctor, mother Georgia Rachel Hughes, five sisters Jesse Braylock, Anna Mae Brooks, Loretha Mitchell, Maxine Franklin and Eloise Proctor; 1 brother Albert Proctor. She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters Sharon (Terrill) Youngblood and Edna Edwards; 1 son Bernard Edwards Jr. 2 grandsons DeAndre (Jasmine) Sledge, DeShaone Sledge and 1 grand-daughter Trashaunda Sledge; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. All Services Saturday April 27,2019 Wake 9:30a.m. Funeral 11:00a.m. at Love Feast Church of God in Christ 2456 Chase St. Officiating Pastor Tommy Dolton. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019