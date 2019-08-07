Georgia Elizabeth Gee was born on January 25, 1925 to the late Mary and John Clifford McRee in Portsmouth Virginia; the youngest of seven children. Her family moved to Albion, Michigan and later settled in East Chicago, Indiana where she grew up. In 1940, she married Glenwood Cole Sr, and from this union two children were born. In 1946, Georgia married Willie Thompson and moved to Gary, Indiana where they had 5 more children. On November 21,1953, she symbolized her dedication to Jehovah becoming one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She later married Richard Gee on June 28, 1980. They relocated to Chandler Arizona in 1992 where she resided until her death on July 21, 2019. She is preceded in death by her 6 siblings, Jesse, Mamie, Gladys, Leroy, Rose, and John, her daughter Gladys Banks and granddaughter, Bernice Banks. Georgia is survived by her husband of 39 years Richard Gee, 2 sons Glenwood (Geneva) Cole, and Barron Thompson; 4 daughters Yvonne Bills, Robbie Cole, Mary Heffner, and Johnita (Rafur) Ragland; 1 stepdaughter: Pamela Gee; 11 grandchildren-Elaunda (Stephen), Sharon (Reginald), Charles (Tammy), Sandra (Maurice), Clifford, Celeste (Eugene), Chrystal, Bowen, Brennen (Khorian), Jonathan (Phanisha), and Nikki (Demetrius); 8 great grandchildren Preston, Cade, Genille, Sajaya, Sage, Ryan, Kaiden and Baby Ragland; a devoted son-in-law Charles (Ida) Banks,Sr.; 2 nieces: Helen Hall and Dorothy Merchant, and a host of relatives, spiritual family and friends. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1401 W. 20th Ave., Gary, IN 46407. Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019