was born February 13, 1945 to Margaret VanDyke and Pearlie Raye in Paris, Tennessee. Georgia professed her hope in Christ at an early age and was a Sunday school teacher. On December 31, 1963 Georgia was united in holy matrimony to her husband of 56 years, Rogers Dean Kendall. To this union was born four children Keith, Karen, Kim and Kathy (who died shortly after birth). The couple moved to Gary, Indiana in 1965. Georgia was a stay at home mom until entering the work force in the mid 1970's. Georgia spent her entire career at Gary Hobart Water Company, now known as Indiana American Water Company, until retiring in 2006. Georgia, known as "Momma Georgia" too many had a way of touching the lives of everyone she met in a positive way. Her non-judgmental attitude, brutal honesty, compassion, and open arms for others are just a few qualities that made her special and loved by so many. After bravely battling cancer off and on for the last eleven years God decided to ease Georgia's weary soul and welcomed her into his glorious kingdom on May 13, 2019. Georgia was preceded in death by both parents and Brother Leigh Gary. She leaves behind to cherish her memories husband Rogers Dean Kendall; children Keith (Delmar) Kendall, Karen (Gerald) Akujobi and Kim Kendall; grandchildren Keevon Kendall, Kayla Akujobi, Gerald "Uche" Akujobi Jr., and Dara Glover; two great grandchildren Timothy and Tinsley; two very special people she regarded as sons Reginald Smith and Randy Meadow; sister Linda (Dale) Tharpe; niece Erica Tharpe and a host of other friends and family. Memorial services Saturday May 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Published in the Post Tribune on May 17, 2019