Georgianna Polard passed away, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born Georgianna Swope in Henderson, Kentucky on November 5, 1940 to the late William and Louella Swope. She earned an associate degree and became a Central Service technician at Mercy Hospital and later worked at Hollywood Presbyterian in Hollywood, California. She was preceded in death by her sister Corzetta Winstead. Georgianna is survived by her children Michele (Roland) Hunter, Marcia (Michael) Adams, Troy Cunningham, David (Sharon) Cunningham, and grandchildren William (Jacquelyn) Hunter, Kelley Hunter, Micaha Parker, Mallory (Cody) Brummett, Marcha Parker, Jory Cunningham, Adrian, Dorian Cunningham, Alec Cunningham, Jeremiah Cunnington, Troy Cunningham Jr., Trevon Cunningham, Ryan Cunningham and one great granddaughter Genesis Nora Brummett, sister Marva Jones and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, November 8, 2019 9:00 am to 11:00am with funeral services to follow at 11:00am all services at the New Friendship Baptist Church, 1545 Waite St. Gary, IN. Pastor Royce F. Thompson Sr., Officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019