Gerald Fitzgerald Lowell Brown Jr. was born on May 2, 1960 to Anna E. Blackwell-Brown and Gerald Fitzgerald Lowell Brown Sr. Gerald entered Eternity on November 18, 2020. He is preceded in death by his loving mother, Anna E. Blackwell-Brown. Gerald was the oldest son of two children. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving brother, Jonathan D. Brown. Gerald was affectionately known as "Jerry". Gerald's spiritual roots began at Van Buren Baptist Church, Gary, IN where he was baptized at the young age of six years old by the late Rev. Timothy Evans.



Gerald was a proud 1978 graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Gary, IN. After High School, Gerald attended Indiana University Northwest where he majored in Theatre. Gerald had a passion for acting, dancing, singing and baking. Gerald was employed by Purdue University as a Customer Service Representative.



Gerald will be missed by many, he inspired so many people in the community; he always had a word of encouragement and a radiant smile.



Gerald was passionate in serving the Lord and sharing daily scriptures with family and friends.



Gerald is preceded in death by his loving mother, Anna E. Blackwell-Brown; grandparents: Nathaniel and Janie Blackwell, Lowell and Lorine Brown; paternal uncle, Hugh D. Blackwell Sr.; paternal aunts: Shirley Blackwell-Johnson, Granada Brown Lewis and Lillian D. Brown Hardaway. Gerald leaves to cherish his memory, his father, Gerald F. L. Brown Sr.; a loving brother, Jonathan (Marcia) Brown; maternal aunt, JamesEtta (Henry) Meadows; maternal uncle, Alphonso Blackwell; paternal aunts: Diane Brown, Harriet Brown Davis and Ruthie (Kirk) Brown; paternal uncles: Dennis Brown, and Vernon (Joy) Brown. A loving cousin, Lorri Hayes; two nieces, one nephew, one great-niece, and a host of friends, cousins, aunts, uncles and the entire Brown and Blackwell families.



Due to Covid-19, a Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held at a later date to allow family and friends to safely gather.



Arrangements entrusted to Crown Cremation.





