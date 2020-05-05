Gerald Jerry Anderson, age 79 was born on May 19, 1940 in Gary, Indiana to Juanita Taylor (Durham) and Frisco Edward Anderson and departed this life on April 27, 2020. Gerald graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1960 and enrolled in the Air Force later that same year. Gerald returned to Gary, Indiana and began working for the United States Postal Service as a Clerk. Gerald enjoyed a long career and retired in 2006 after 44 years of service.



Gerald leaves to cherish his memories a Loving Sister Juanita Jones, special nephew Tyrone Waldorf & nieces Katrina Williams and Sharon McCollum. A long time close friend Mr. Alvin Hill. In addition to 9 children:



Calvin (Anastasia) Anderson; Eric Anderson; Wendy R. Anderson; LaTanyda J. Anderson; Leon (Red) Allbritton Jr.; Rena R. Anderson; Shawn (Tara) Gaines-Anderson; Gerald J. (Peanut) Anderson Jr. and Terald (Poly Roll) Gaines-Anderson.



Gerald also leaves 59 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren along with a host of relatives and friends.



Funeral and viewing services will be at Smith and Bizzell Warner & Sons on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Joliet, Illinois.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store