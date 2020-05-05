Gerald Jerry Anderson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Jerry Anderson, age 79 was born on May 19, 1940 in Gary, Indiana to Juanita Taylor (Durham) and Frisco Edward Anderson and departed this life on April 27, 2020. Gerald graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1960 and enrolled in the Air Force later that same year. Gerald returned to Gary, Indiana and began working for the United States Postal Service as a Clerk. Gerald enjoyed a long career and retired in 2006 after 44 years of service.

Gerald leaves to cherish his memories a Loving Sister Juanita Jones, special nephew Tyrone Waldorf & nieces Katrina Williams and Sharon McCollum. A long time close friend Mr. Alvin Hill. In addition to 9 children:

Calvin (Anastasia) Anderson; Eric Anderson; Wendy R. Anderson; LaTanyda J. Anderson; Leon (Red) Allbritton Jr.; Rena R. Anderson; Shawn (Tara) Gaines-Anderson; Gerald J. (Peanut) Anderson Jr. and Terald (Poly Roll) Gaines-Anderson.

Gerald also leaves 59 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren along with a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral and viewing services will be at Smith and Bizzell Warner & Sons on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Joliet, Illinois.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Service
10:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved