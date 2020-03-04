|
Gerald Kenneth Outlaw, age 64 was born in Gary, Indiana on February 17, 1956 to the late Lewis A. and Glennie Outlaw. Gerald Outlaw departed this life on February 29, 2020 at St. John Macomb hospital in Clinton Township, Michigan. A Roosevelt graduate, Class of 1974 and U.S. Marine Corps, Gerald worked at U. S. Steel and Daimler Chrysler. He was preceded in death by his father, Lewis A. Outlaw and mother Glennie Morris Outlaw. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted and loving companion of 30 years Joyce Buckley; 1 sister, Shirly Lynn Outlaw (Gary, IN); 3 daughters: LaTasha Outlaw (Raleigh, NC), Tomeka (Lonnie) Everett (Durham, NC), Ryan Karim (Indianapolis, IN); 6 granddaughters: Khearia Outlaw, Diamond Moorehead, Royale Karim, Harmony Karim, Havyn Karim, and Madison Everett; 1 grandson, Ethan Everett; 1 Niece, Tamara Bradley; 1 Nephew, Daron Outlaw; 1 great-nephew, Tyler Outlaw-Hemmons; 4 Aunts: Elizabeth Reese (Hagerstown, MD), Eunice Gibbs (Jamaica, NY), Shirley Outlaw (Evansville, IN), Jacqueline (Darryl) Arnold, Evansville, IN a host of family members, friends and very special Daimler Chrysler Co-Workers. Visitation: March 6, 2020 from 9-11a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00a.m. All services held at St. John Baptist Church, Gary, IN Pastor R. Robinson, officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020