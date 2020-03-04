|
age 64 was born in Gary, Indiana on February 17, 1956 to the late Lewis A. and Glennie Outlaw. Gerald departed this life on February 29, 2020 at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, Michigan. A Roosevelt graduate, Class of 1974 and U.S. Marine Corps. Gerald worked at U. S. Steel and Daimler Chrysler. He was preceded in death by his father Lewis A. Outlaw and Mother Glennie Morris Outlaw. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted and loving companion of 30 years Joyce Buckley, 1 sister, Shirl Lynn Outlaw (Gary, IN), 3 daughters, LaTasha Outlaw (Raleigh, NC), Tomeka (Lonnie) Everett, Durham, NC, Ryan Karim (Indianapolis, IN), 6 grand daughters, Khearia Outlaw, Diamond Moorehead, Royale Karim, Harmony Karim, Havyn Karim, and Madison Everett, 1 grandson, Ethan Everett, 1 Niece, Tamara Bradley, 1 Nephew, Daron Outlaw Staples, 1 great-nephew, Tyler Outlaw-Hemmons, 4 Aunts, Elizabeth Reese (Hagerstown, MD), Eunice Gibbs (Jamaica, NY), Shirley Outlaw (Evansville, IN), Jacqueline (Darryl) Arnold, Evansville, IN a host of family members, friends and very special Daimler Chrysler Co-Workers. Visitation March 6, 2020 from 9-11a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services held at St. John Baptist Church 2457 Massachusetts Street. Pastor R. E. Robinson officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020