1/1
Geraldine Brown
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Brown, 75, of Gary, Indiana, passed away on October 10, 2020 at the University of Chicago Hospital in Chicago, IL.

Geraldine was born on November 3, 1944 to Alvin and Ruby Octavia Armour in Hermondale, Missouri. She was educated in the Gary Public Schools, graduating from Emerson High School in 1963. On January 29, 1973, she started her career with the Gary Community School Corporation. She retired in 2011 after 38 years of service.

She was united in holy matrimony on May 21, 1974 to Harold R. Brown. To this union, one daughter was born, LaKia.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Ruby Octavia Armour, brother Willie Strong and sisters Velveteen Cox and Verneda Armour. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years Harold R. Brown, daughter LaKia (Terrance) Brown-Durousseau, sisters Juanita Armour, Dorothy M. Carey, and Vernell (Darryl) Anderson, brothers Donald L. Armour, and Alvin Armour, Jr., a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12 noon to 8:00 pm at Smith, Bizzell, & Warner Funeral Home located at 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN 46408. Funeral service will be at the funeral home on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00am at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 20, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 20, 2020
Harold and Kia,

We are deeply sorry for the loss of Geraldine. She touched so many people with her wisdom and love. I pray God’s comfort for you.

Enoch & Michelle Lowe
Michelle Lowe
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved