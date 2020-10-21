Geraldine Brown, 75, of Gary, Indiana, passed away on October 10, 2020 at the University of Chicago Hospital in Chicago, IL.
Geraldine was born on November 3, 1944 to Alvin and Ruby Octavia Armour in Hermondale, Missouri. She was educated in the Gary Public Schools, graduating from Emerson High School in 1963. On January 29, 1973, she started her career with the Gary Community School Corporation. She retired in 2011 after 38 years of service.
She was united in holy matrimony on May 21, 1974 to Harold R. Brown. To this union, one daughter was born, LaKia.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Ruby Octavia Armour, brother Willie Strong and sisters Velveteen Cox and Verneda Armour. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years Harold R. Brown, daughter LaKia (Terrance) Brown-Durousseau, sisters Juanita Armour, Dorothy M. Carey, and Vernell (Darryl) Anderson, brothers Donald L. Armour, and Alvin Armour, Jr., a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12 noon to 8:00 pm at Smith, Bizzell, & Warner Funeral Home located at 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN 46408. Funeral service will be at the funeral home on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00am at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com