Geraldine Frison


1950 - 2020
Geraldine Frison Obituary
Geraldine (Williamson) Frison was born November 28, 1950 to the late Charles and Bettie (Whitmore) Williamson. She was the baby girl and twin to Jerry. She departed this life on April 19, 2020. She was united for 37 years in Holy Matrimony to Elder Robert H. Frison. She leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters, Lisa (Jimmy) Nalls of Troy, OH and Shermonica (Robert) Cason of Merrillville, IN; three sons, Roderick (Patrice) Hayyim of Gary, IN, Corry (Mindy) Frison of Ashland City, TN, and Geremy (Shentel) Frison of Griffith, IN; three sisters, Emma Drumright-Henderson; Sallie Stuckey both of Gary, IN, Luria Randle of Merrillville, IN; five brothers, Elder Charles Williamson (Claudette) Williamson of Saginaw, MI, Allen (Joyce) Williamson of Memphis, TN, her twin Jerry (JoAnn) Williamson of Merrillville, IN, Lloyd (Anita) Williamson and Daniel Williamson both of Gary, IN; Companion, Cecil Rudolph; fourteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephew, other relative, and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020
