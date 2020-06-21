Geraldine Harris
1949 - 2020
Geri Liddell-Harris (AKA; Patsy) was born on January 7, 1949, in Drew, Mississippi, to the union of Emmett and Evelene Liddell. In 1952, the family moved to Gary, IN. She accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Power House COGIC under the pastorage of Supt. F. W. Warren. She later became a member of Deliverance Temple COGIC under the pastorage of Bishop E. Bobby Warren, Prelate, Indiana 3rd Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction. Geri attended Pulaski Middle School and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1967. She furthered her education at Indiana University, Bloomington, IN, and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. Later, she attended The University of Chicago with accreditation towards her Master's degree. While receiving her undergrad, she became a member of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. She became the first African American Stewardess for United Airlines, a major accomplishment for that time. In November 1972, she married Apostle Isaac D. Harris I. To this union, two sons were born: Isaac David Harris, II and Jonathan Daniel Harris. In 2013, Geri retired from the US Postal Service. Geri transitioned on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 3:19 pm. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Evelene Liddell and her youngest brother, Michael Lynn Liddell. She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, David and Jonathan; four sisters, Alice Jean (Pete) Nickson, Dr. Christine Liddell, Minister Darlene Liddell- Smith, Joyce (Deno) Evans; 6 brothers, Bishop Emmett (Gloria) Liddell, James (Mary) Liddell, Harvey Liddell, Ray (Kay) Liddell, Roger Liddell, Donald (Debbie) Liddell and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 12 pm - 8 pm. Family hour from 7 pm-8 pm. Both at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Avenue, Gary, IN 46404. The Homegoing Service Friday, June 26, 2020. Viewing at 10 am; the Service, promptly at 11 am. Both the viewing and Homegoing Service at New Bethel Fellowship COGIC, 110 West 43rd Avenue, Gary, IN 46408, Dr./Overseer Kevin Warren, Pastor. Bishop E. Bobby Warren, Officiant.



Published in Post-Tribune from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
JUN
25
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
JUN
26
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Bethel Fellowship COGIC
JUN
26
Service
11:00 AM
New Bethel Fellowship COGIC
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
June 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Praying for your strength.
Rea Ambrose-Gregory
Classmate
