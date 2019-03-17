87 of Gary passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday March 12, 2019. Gerri, born May 6, 1931 to Ardenia (Patton) and James Leek. Gerri was a 1949 Roosevelt graduate, she worked in the Lake County Assessor's Office and later was Deputy City Clerk and City Clerk of Gary. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sister Barbara Leek-Wesson and Brother James Donald Leek. She leaves to cherish her memory, care-giver and daughter Stephanie Thomas of Springfield, IL; sons Preston (Darlene) Thomas, Florissant, MO and Alvin Thomas Londonderry, NH; one granddaughter; two great grandchildren; six sisters, three brothers and a host of relatives, extended family and friends. Memorial services Friday March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) the American society can be reached on line or at 888-876-3331 or to a . Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019