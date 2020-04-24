Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Geraldine Smith "Jerry, Sis, or Boss Lady" age 67 of Gary,In passed away Saturday April 26,2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart,In.

She was the second of seven children. She graduated from West Side High School. After graduating Sis landed her first job at St. Mercy Hospital where she was over the laundry department. She worked for various hospitals and got promoted to head of Environmental Services at St. Catherine's Hospital. She received numerous awards through the years and had over forty-six years of dedication to hospital services. She leaves to cherish her fond memories, two sons, Michael (TaWanna) Rodgers of Indianapolis, IN; Curtis Smith of Gary, IN; five grandchildren , ChyAnne Rodgers, Ariahna Rodgers, Michael Rodgers Jr., Camden Smith, and Ja'Meriah Smith, two sisters, Claudine and Deborah Stewart of Gary, IN; two brothers, Curtis (Cederia) Stewart of Dallas, TX; and Kenneth (Yvette) Stewart of Valparaiso, IN; along with a host of nieces nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Visitation Saturday, April 26, 2020 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. a private celebration of life will take place for immediate family only. all services at Powell Coleman Funeral Home . Pastor Dezimon Alicea officiating .
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 24, 2020
