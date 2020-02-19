|
|
Geraldine Virgina (New) Hughes was born May 26, 1943 in Chicago, IL. She became a member of New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in 1952 and served there faithfully until the Lord called her home. Gerri graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1961 and shortly thereafter became a professional barber for 47 years. She married Ronald G. Hughes and two this union, birthed two children. Gerri went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory and celebrate her life: daughter, Valinda L. (Hughes) Pratt (Jeffrey Cohen) (Phoenix, AZ), son, Gregory C. Hughes (Gary, IN), grandson, Triston J. Pratt (Atlanta, GA), sisters, Lou Ella Smith and Kim Clay, special friend, Charles Boone, and a host of extended family and friends. Visitation Saturday, February 22,2020 from 9:00a.m.- 11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church 1917 Carolina Street. Rev. W.N. Reed officiating. Entombment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020