Gerardo Alaniz "Pastor Gerry" of Gary, IN, passed away October 7, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Living Stones Church, 909 Pratt St, Crown Point, IN, 46307 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm with Pastor Ron Johnson Jr. officiating.
For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com