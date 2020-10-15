1/1
Gerardo Alaniz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerardo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerardo Alaniz "Pastor Gerry" of Gary, IN, passed away October 7, 2020.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Living Stones Church, 909 Pratt St, Crown Point, IN, 46307 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm with Pastor Ron Johnson Jr. officiating.

To see full obituary, please visit the website.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Living Stones Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 838-0800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
In our hearts forever... so thankful for how deeply he impacted our family and helped us see God working in such a clear and tangible way. Our condolences and prayers for his family and all of those whose lives he has touched...
Mandy & Dennis Leahy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved