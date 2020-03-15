|
Gertrude Ammons-Lindsey passed away on March 9, 2020 at Methodist Southlake Hospital in Merrillville, IN. She was a graduate of Froebel High School Class of 1961. Gertrude is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Bertha Ammons, sister, Mary F. Estes and brother, Earl Humphrey. She is survived by one son, Craig A. Ammons Sr., Anchorage Alaska, three grandchildren, Jasmine M. Oliver, Lolita A. Ammons, Craig A. Ammons Jr., two great grandchildren, Giselle Mewborn, Aiana Ciane Oliver, two nephews, Charles Estes Jr. and David Estes, and one niece, Annette (Stephen) Taylor and a host of great nieces, nephews cousins and friends. Memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN Burial will be private.
