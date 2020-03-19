|
|
Gertrude Burks-Couisnard was born November 4, 1947 to the late Willie L. and Della Burks in Birmingham, AL. She passed away on March 16, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Northlake. She graduated from East Chicago Washington High School class of 1965. Gertrude worked for Holiday Inn in Miller, Indiana; Piatek Packing Company in Hammond, Indiana and Spiegel's Warehouse. Preceded in death husband Robert Charles Couisnard; parents Willie L. and Della Burks; sisters Gertha Burks and Katherine Harris; 3 brothers Will Smith, Phillip Burks and Lamar Burks. Gertrude leaves to cherish her fond memories loving son Rodney Burks; 4 sisters Bertha Upshaw,; Patricia (William) Porter; Mary Burks and Melinda Davis; 4 brothers Edward(Patsy) Burks, Fredrick Burks, Stanley Burks and Melvin Burks; special grandson Jaquay Burks along with a host of other grandchildren, great grandchild, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday March 20, 2020 from 12:00 noon – 8:00 p.m. with family hours from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Service Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ 4709 East 13th Avenue. Pastor Phillip Burks officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 19, 2020