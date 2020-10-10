1924 – 2020
Born on February 23, 1924 in Michiana Shores, Indiana, Gertrude was the tenth of twelve children born to James and Bertha McCallister Farmer. The Farmer clan was well-known for welcoming others and their home was a central meeting place. As a youth, teen-ager and young woman, her "posse" comprised her sisters and cousins who socialized together and remained inseparable.
After marrying the love of her life, Benjamin Phillip Dear, Sr. in June 1942, Gertrude moved to Gary, his hometown, where they raised their four children in the eastside area known as the Steel Mill Quarters. While Ben worked in the steel mill, her devotion to family responsibilities centered her life in the home. From there her watchful eyes viewed the Carolina Street Park directly across the street where her children played daily with neighborhood children who she also embraced as family.
Gertrude loved to bake, cook and garden. Her creative hands kept busy sewing for her daughters, crocheting and knitting gifts, and occasionally quilting. She enjoyed discovering trendy health aids, supplements and tonics, always quick to recommend a cure for one's ailments, often surprising friends with a mail-order of her favorite cures. The care-giver extraordinaire never ignored one's need for help.
Her preferred occupation was babysitting – her grandchildren and children or grandchildren of family friends. As she summoned parents to bring their children to her to keep, the family lovingly dubbed her the "Baby Whisperer." Her positive outlook, welcoming smile and limitless love endeared her among generations of nieces, nephews and "godchildren."
As much as she loved hugging her babies, Gertrude was happiest dancing through the years with her favorite partner, husband Benjamin. Other favored past-times were entertaining at home, cooking for guests and listening to various genres of music, particularly jazz and soul vocalists.
During the latter years, Gertrude enjoyed seeing family and old friends at home, at family gatherings and at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness. She was a faithful servant of Jehovah for 51 years and a member of East Congregation, Gary.
Gertrude reigned as matriarch of both the Farmer and Dear clans, guiding family and loved ones with her wisdom, strength and generous spirit until she passed away quietly on October 1, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Northlake at age 96. She was preceded in death by husband Benjamin in 2009 and son, Benjamin Dear, Jr. in 2019.
Missing her greatly and celebrating the blessing of her well-lived life are three loving daughters: Janet Crump of Wylie, TX, Bertha Dotson of Gary, IN , and Alice Dear of New York, NY; Daughter-in-love Phyllis Taliefero of Merrillville, IN; five grand-children: John Upshaw, Danielle Crump, Phillip Dear (Christine), Mi'chele Crump Murphy (Michael), Tiffany Dotson Avery (Keith); nine great-grand-children: Adriane Upshaw, Ashley Lewis, Davion Crump McClain (Janelle), Kyra Lewis, Ashaunta Dear, Marielle Crump McClain, Kendall Avery, Michael Murphy, Morgan Murphy; four great-great grandchildren: Dawn and Jason Crump, Kimora and Kameron Standifer; special friends Mr. & Mrs. Larry Barner and Dorothy Williams; a host of adoring nieces and nephews, and close friends.
Observing Covid-19 protocol, a virtual memorial service will be held Oct. 17 at 1 pm, hosted via Zoom. Memories may be shared with family at www.legacy.com
. Professional services rendered by Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.