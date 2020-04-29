Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
102 E. Monroe St.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
219-462-4102
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Lessard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Lessard


1920 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gertrude Lessard Obituary
Gertrude Lessard, 100, of Valparaiso, passed away April 27, 2020. She was born March 1920 in Gary, the daughter of Michael and Mary (Guzinski) Rolewicz. Gertrude was a beautician and homemaker. She is survived by her daughters, Trudy Lessard, Michelle Lessard, Elizabeth Richardson, Mary Newlin, of Valparaiso and Adrienne (James) Stack, of Hobart, her son Joseph (Marie) Lessard, of Washington, a sister Marie Quade of Merrillville, 18 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Adrian Lessard, her parents and 10 siblings. Gertrude enjoyed Canasta and sewing. Services are pending. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -