Went home to be with the Lord, on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home. Gilbert was a Vietnam Veteran and was ranked Sergeant First Class. Visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue . Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Funeral services can be livestream though Facebook @ Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.





