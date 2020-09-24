1/1
Gilbert William Evans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Went home to be with the Lord, on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home. Gilbert was a Vietnam Veteran and was ranked Sergeant First Class. Visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue . Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Funeral services can be livestream though Facebook @ Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Service
12:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved