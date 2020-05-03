Mrs. Gladys B. Williams. Her journey began on Monday August 19, 1940, in Montgomery, Alabama, and her flame was extinguished Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Gary, Indiana.



Gladys worked at Methodist Hospital Northlake on the rehab floor for over 20 years.



Her biggest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren gardening, canning and baking (those pies and cakes).



She was preceded in death by her parents Willie Ballard and Louise Dowe, two children Santina and Karl, one brother David Ballard, and two sisters Margaret Ballard and Bernice Johnson.



She leaves to cherish her memories, a devoted husband of 61 years, David Williams, Jr.; four children, Sharon Perkins, Anthony Williams, Sr., Bryan Williams, Sr., and Jackie Potts; 12 devoted grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five sisters and three brothers.



A memorial service will held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00pm at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, In.





