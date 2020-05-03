Gladys B. Williams
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Gladys B. Williams. Her journey began on Monday August 19, 1940, in Montgomery, Alabama, and her flame was extinguished Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Gary, Indiana.

Gladys worked at Methodist Hospital Northlake on the rehab floor for over 20 years.

Her biggest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren gardening, canning and baking (those pies and cakes).

She was preceded in death by her parents Willie Ballard and Louise Dowe, two children Santina and Karl, one brother David Ballard, and two sisters Margaret Ballard and Bernice Johnson.

She leaves to cherish her memories, a devoted husband of 61 years, David Williams, Jr.; four children, Sharon Perkins, Anthony Williams, Sr., Bryan Williams, Sr., and Jackie Potts; 12 devoted grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five sisters and three brothers.

A memorial service will held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00pm at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, In.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Memorial service
1:00 - 4:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved