Gladys Louise (Campbell) Patton, age 94, was born January 15, 1926, in Gary, Indiana. On Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Delmar Gardens West Nursing Home in Town and Country, Missouri, Gladys answered the call from the Lord to eternal rest.
Visitation is Friday, November 6, 2020, 5-6 p.m. at Archway Memorial Chapel, 111 Taylor Road, Hazelwood, Missouri.
Saturday, November 7, 2020, Services at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1741 Fillmore Street, Gary, Indiana 46407. Visitation: 10-11 A.M.Funeral Services 11 A.M. - 12 P.M. Reverend Emmanuel Smith Officiating.
Interment is in Evergreen Memorial Park. www.archwaychapel.com