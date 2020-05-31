Gladys Mackey
1929 - 2020
Gladys 'Keith' Mackey, 91, transitioned on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Gary, Indiana. She was born on April 12, 1929 in Helena, AR to George Merriweather and Lula Mallard. Gladys moved to Gary in 1940 and attended Gary Froebel High School. Gladys K. Merriweather married Walter Bell, Sr. in 1946 and three children were born to their union: Keith, Cynthia and Walter, Jr. On October 10, 1962, she married Frank J. Mackey Jr. Precious memories remain in the hearts she has left behind include: daughter, Cynthia (Ralph) Robinson; five grandchildren: Monica Bell, Keith Bell Jr, Kevin (Angela) Bell, Ryan Rogers and Keisha Bell; godson: Harold O. Eichelberger and goddaughter, Bria Eichelberger; dear friend Ethel (Robert) Sims along with a host of family and friends. Visitation: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 9am-11am with Funeral Service to follow at 11am at First Baptist Church, 626 W. 21st Avenue, Gary, Indiana. (COVID-19 guidelines will apply.)



Published in Post-Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
JUN
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
