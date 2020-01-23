|
Made her peaceful transition from this life to eternity. A vibrant and rewarding life that came to a beautiful sunset on Monday, January 13, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Born May 30, 1951 in Gary, IN to Lela Mae Washington and the late Adria James Goudeau.
Gladys believed in the value of a good days' work and began working in the family business, Goudeau's Barbecue and the Skyline Steakhouse and Lounge, as a young girl. She graduated from Froebel High School in 1969 and furthered her education receiving a bachelor's degree at Indiana University Bloomington with a focus in special education and a master's degree in education at Indiana University South Bend. She was member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and an educator in the Gary Community School Corporation for 43 years.
Gladys was preceded in death by her father Adria James Goudeau, stepmother Addie Goudeau, step father Willie L. "George" Washington, and sister Margaret "Peggy" Goudeaux.
She leaves to cherish her legacy and memories, her beloved life partner of 37 years, James Rogers, Gary, IN, her 98-year old mother, Lela Mae Washington, Gary, IN, brothers Robert L. (Linda) Washington, Augusta, GA, Ronald L. Irving (Marilyn Hines), Owings Mills, MD, Darrell Washington, Gary, IN, sisters Sandra B. Irving, Gary, IN, Brenda Thomas, Detroit, MI, Toni W. Simpson, Gary, IN, Toye M. (Tommy) Spencer, Porter, TX, Tamara D. Washington, Gary, IN, special brother a brother from another mother, Don Green, Athens, MI, loving niece Jonois' T. (Lawrence) Fox, Whitestown, IN, special friends Dorothy Robinson, South Holland, IL and Ulysses Lawson, IL , Roberta Smith, (Earl Smith) Gary, IN and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, friends.
A Celebration of the Life and Times of Gladys Marie Goudeaux will be Saturday January 25, 2020 from noon until 3pm at The Chateau Banquet Hall located 530 W. 61st Avenue in Merrillville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Gladys Goudeaux to support the Sarcoma Research and Education Fund, c/o Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, ATTN: Nicole Langert, Sarcoma Research and Education Fund, 420 E. Superior Street, Rubloff Building, 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020