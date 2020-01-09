Home

Gladys Medina

Gladys Medina In Memoriam
09/06/1959-01/09/2019

1ST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

DON'T CRY FOR ME

Don't cry for me. I will be okay.

Heaven is my home now, and this is where I'll stay.

Don't cry for me. I'm where I belong.

I want you to be happy and try to stay strong.

Don't cry for me. It was just my time.

But I will see you someday on the other side.

Don't cry for me. I am not alone.

The angels are with me to welcome me home.

Don't cry for me, for I have no fear.

All my pain is gone, and Jesus took my tears.

Don't cry for me. This is not the end.

I'll be waiting here for you when we meet again.

SISTER DEAR, I MISS YOU IMMENSELY

SONIA CUBA & THE MEDINA FAMILY
Published in the Post Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
