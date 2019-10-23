Home

A.D. Porter & Son-Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Son-Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Baptist Church
1018 S. 15th St.
Glenda Carol James-Johnson

Glenda Carol James-Johnson Obituary
Glenda Carol James-Johnson, 62, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 a native of Gary, Indiana.

She was a member of St. Stephen Church and a distinguished member of Roosevelt High School Class of 1975, Gary, IN.

She is survived by her son, Asmar A. Johnson (Kenya); siblings: Arese James Jr., Ronald James (Yolanda) of Thousand Oaks, Calf, Michael James (Brenda) and Kevin James (Charlotte); grandmother, Ruby Larson; aunt, Vernadine Larson; uncle, Robert Larson; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; grandmother, Ruby Larson; host of nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

Visitation: 3pm-8pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral: 11am Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Stephen Church, 1018 So. 15th St., burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.

Online condolences: www.adporters.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019
