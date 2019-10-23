|
Glenda Carol James-Johnson, 62, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 a native of Gary, Indiana.
She was a member of St. Stephen Church and a distinguished member of Roosevelt High School Class of 1975, Gary, IN.
She is survived by her son, Asmar A. Johnson (Kenya); siblings: Arese James Jr., Ronald James (Yolanda) of Thousand Oaks, Calf, Michael James (Brenda) and Kevin James (Charlotte); grandmother, Ruby Larson; aunt, Vernadine Larson; uncle, Robert Larson; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; grandmother, Ruby Larson; host of nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.
Visitation: 3pm-8pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral: 11am Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Stephen Church, 1018 So. 15th St., burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Online condolences: www.adporters.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019