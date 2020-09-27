Glenn Gates, age 58 passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born on March 16, 1962 in Gary, Indiana to James and Ressie Gates. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of 1980. Glenn worked at Orville Redenbacher for many years as a machinist until they closed in 2000. He also worked at B & T landscaping and with the School City of Gary. Glenn is preceded in death by his parents, James & Ressie Gates, brothers, Joseph Daniel "Moose" Gates & Ronald Gates. Sisters, Maggie Lee Garth and Elois Henry. He leaves to cherish his memories, Brothers, James Gates, Calvin (Sandra) Gates, Dennis (Arnetta) Gates, Frederick Gates and Darius Gates. Sisters, Ethel Frazier, Karee Burton, Geraldine Gates, Dorisin Gates and Tracy (Floyd) Brown and a host of nieces and nephews. All Services Monday, September 28, 2020. Wake 9:30 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave. Gary, IN. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.