Wow we just talk last thurs I am going to miss u my brother thanks for being a cool brother we played alotbaseball together u taught me how to drive u used to sneak me the car and say boy don't u hit nothing man I got a lot to say but I will later u are in a good place know I will always remember u my brother say hi to mom and pops and our brothers and sisters reast glenn job well done see u on the other side love hank gates

