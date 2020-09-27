1/1
Glenn Gates
1962 - 2020
Glenn Gates, age 58 passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born on March 16, 1962 in Gary, Indiana to James and Ressie Gates. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of 1980. Glenn worked at Orville Redenbacher for many years as a machinist until they closed in 2000. He also worked at B & T landscaping and with the School City of Gary. Glenn is preceded in death by his parents, James & Ressie Gates, brothers, Joseph Daniel "Moose" Gates & Ronald Gates. Sisters, Maggie Lee Garth and Elois Henry. He leaves to cherish his memories, Brothers, James Gates, Calvin (Sandra) Gates, Dennis (Arnetta) Gates, Frederick Gates and Darius Gates. Sisters, Ethel Frazier, Karee Burton, Geraldine Gates, Dorisin Gates and Tracy (Floyd) Brown and a host of nieces and nephews. All Services Monday, September 28, 2020. Wake 9:30 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave. Gary, IN. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.


Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Wake
09:30 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Memories & Condolences

6 entries
September 26, 2020
To my brother Glenn! I will truly miss you! I’m so thankful I was able to see you last year! It was fun too reminisce about growing up in the hood! I will like to thank you for being very instrumental in helping me find my purpose in life! I will never forget it! May you Rest In Peace my Big Brother! Love you forever! Freddie G ... A.K.A Cabbage Juice!!
Frederick Gates
Brother
September 26, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tracy Bournes
September 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Doug &Sharon Higgins
Neighbor
September 26, 2020
Glenn I will truly miss your friendship. You embodied all of the great things about athletics. You were a true leader, that led by example. Your outlook on life inspired me when I left for San Diego. I love you homeboy, for you are always in my heart. What a great baseball player you were, but a million times better as a friend and MY BROTHER!!! Rest well GG!!! Piccolo.
Brian Wedlow
Friend
September 26, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brian Wedlow
September 25, 2020
Wow we just talk last thurs I am going to miss u my brother thanks for being a cool brother we played alotbaseball together u taught me how to drive u used to sneak me the car and say boy don't u hit nothing man I got a lot to say but I will later u are in a good place know I will always remember u my brother say hi to mom and pops and our brothers and sisters reast glenn job well done see u on the other side love hank gates
hank gates
Family
