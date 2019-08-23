Home

Geisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Hebron
624 N. Main Street
Hebron, IN 46341
(219) 996-2821
Glenn Walsh
Glenn Walsh
Visitation
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Hebron
624 N. Main Street
Hebron, IN 46341
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Hebron
624 N. Main Street
Hebron, IN 46341
Resources
Resources
Glenn W. Walsh

Glenn W. Walsh, age 67, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

Glenn is survived by his children: Dawn Walsh and Timothy Walsh; grandchildren: Kayla Walsh, Dawson Walsh and Presley Winstead; parents: Shirley and William Walsh; brothers: Mark Walsh and Randy (Jill) Walsh. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Walsh.

Glenn enjoyed traveling and outdoor activities, such as fishing and camping. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Chicago Cubs.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Geisen Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 4:00 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

Memorial donations may be given in Glenn's name to: ()

Sign Glenn's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 996-2821.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019
