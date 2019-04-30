|
|
February 20, 1950 – April 28, 201969 of Hobart, a loving and wonderful mother and grandmother. Gloria was a graduate of Horace Mann High School Class of 1967. She spent most of her career as a manager/travel consultant for Royal International Tours & Travel Agencies. She was a member of ASTA (American Society of Travel Agents) and enjoyed traveling throughout the world.She is survived by her husband Nick Vellios; sons, Nick "Dino" Vellios and Gustavo "Rudy" Vellios; granddaughter, Charlie Gloria Alicia Vellios; father, Adolfo Acevez; sisters, Mary (Eric) Yarbrough, Dalia (Alfred) Salinas, Lupe "Pinky" Acevez and her many nieces and nephews. Gloria was preceded in death by her mother, Guadalupe Franco-Acevez.Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Moeller Funeral Home 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service on Thursday, May 2nd at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019