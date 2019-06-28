Home

POWERED BY

Services
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-2024
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark AME Zion Church
4200 Alder Street
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark AME Zion Church
4200 Alder Street
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Andrea Turner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria Andrea Turner Obituary
Gloria Andrea Turner, 74, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart, IN. She will be remembered for her warm smile, wit, and kindness. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband Charles E. "Gene" Turner, Sr.; son Charles E. "Chuck" Turner, Jr.; beloved brother Stephen C. Harbour; two granddaughters Autumn S. Turner and China J. Venson; lifelong friend Joan Comer and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11am at St. Mark AME Zion Church 4200 Alder Street East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. George Walker, Officiating. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now