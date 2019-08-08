|
|
Gloria Jean (Mosley) Gill age 79 of Gary,In. She transitioned from labor to reward on Saturday, August 3, 2019, with her family by her side.She was employed by Emma Bees Grocery, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Mercy Hospital as a Certified Nurse Assistant and a file clerk at Sigma Insurance Company from where she retired.Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Johnnie B Gill, II.
She leaves to cherish her memories, Loving Devoted husband, Johnnie B Gill, Sr., four loving children, Bernyce L. (Gill) Thompson, Treacie M. (Jessie) Knox, Johnnie B Gill, Jr., Carmen D. Gill, all of Gary, Indiana. One Loving Aunt, Rose Phillips, Miller, Indiana, Her Dear Friend and Sister, Sherry Artist, Gary, Indiana. Grandchildren, Natesha (Antonio) Langston, Indianapolis, In., Natasha (Trell Kirk) Jelks, Indianapolis, In., Natisha Jelks, Gary, In., Leon E. Gill, Lake Station, In., Johnathan Gill, Gary, In., Wallace Emory II, Terre Haute, In., Christina (Jalen London) Emory, Greenwood, In., Jonathan Emory, Greenwood, In., Valencia Sandidge, Merrillville, In., Kamille Sandidge-Harris, Chesterton, In., Dominique Knox, Jessie Knox Jr. Great Grandchildren Laycie Kirk, Miguel Kirk, Londyn Kirk, Ariana Emory, Kayla Tate, Prince Guerrero, Karyn Harris, Larry Magee, Kayonna Magee, Breyonna Magee, Teghan Knox, Kamron Ringgold. Wake Saturday August 10,2019 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Christ Temple Church Of Holiness USA 4201 Washington St. Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 8, 2019