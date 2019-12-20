|
Gloria Jean Tinsley-Fife was born on June 4th, 1951 in Jones Town, Mississippi to Willie D. and Clemmie T. Cusic. She worked at the Thelma Marshall's Children's Home, Sojourner Truth House, Gethsemane Missionary Church, among others.Gloria went home to be with our lord December 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother Clemmie T. Cusic and her previous husband, Norman Maurice Tinsley. Gloria leaves to cherish her devoted husband, Wilbert Fife; one son Joseph Maurice (Andrea) Tinsley of Dallas, TX; two daughters Estella (Tito) Collazo of Hobart, IN and Ethel Elaine (Frank) Tinsley of Gary, IN; six grandchildren - Gerson, Sam, Anthony, Michael, Jayden and Elyse; six great-grandchildren Chasity, Kyra, Julyssa, Maverick, Isaiah, and Landen; her father - Willie D. Cusic of Gary, IN; eight brothers - Herbert (Nancy) Hawthorne of Rockford IL; Thomas Cusic of Houston, Tx; Timothy (Sherry) Cusic of Gary IN; Willard Cusic of Gary IN; Willie (Peggy) Cusic of Chicago IL; Phillip (Lolita) Cusic of Chicago IL; Jeffery (Carmen) Cusic of Matteson IL; and Cedric Cusic of Nashville, TN; three sisters - Audrey (Jackie) Holcomb of Nashville TN; Patricia Nguti of Rochester, NY; and Brenda Jackson of Charlotte, NC; one aunt - Lola Arthur of Gary, IN and one uncle Eugene (Johnnie Mae) Jeffery of St. Louis, MO; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Wake Saturday December 19,2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Van Buren M.B. Church 2585 Van Buren St. Gary,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 20, 2019